Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Up to $1.33

Newegg Commerce Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Newegg Commerce by 24.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Newegg Commerce by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newegg Commerce by 170.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

