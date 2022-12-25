News (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Gap Up to $18.07

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.07, but opened at $18.53. News shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 3,817 shares traded.

News Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of News

News Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in News by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 15,882 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in News by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

