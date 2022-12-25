News (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Gap Up to $18.07

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.07, but opened at $18.53. News shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 3,817 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
