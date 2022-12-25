News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Gap Up to $17.81

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.81, but opened at $18.23. News shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 35,208 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on News to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, News currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.37.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. News’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in News by 3,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.