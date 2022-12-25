NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.89.

NEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $72.00 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.13.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.15 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 3.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after acquiring an additional 750,144 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $42,935,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 41.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,306,181 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $96,657,000 after acquiring an additional 382,039 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $27,116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

