NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,773 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $117,962,000 after acquiring an additional 835,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $170.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

