NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $14.96 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 22.5% in the third quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $552.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $507.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

