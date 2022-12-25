NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 82.5% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 35.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Sunday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

