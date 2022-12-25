Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.11.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $136.08 on Friday. Nucor has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.