NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,361 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $157.67 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $234.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

