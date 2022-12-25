Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Holdings Trimmed by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $1,435,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 623.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,427 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $51,302,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.38. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

