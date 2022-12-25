Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

