Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Up to $15.95

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.95, but opened at $16.30. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 842 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OII. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut shares of Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 2.92.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $559.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,379.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,476.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,379.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,476.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,675.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 45,731 shares of company stock worth $354,330 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 21,428.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth $89,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

