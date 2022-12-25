Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $108.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $447.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

