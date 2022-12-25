Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 178.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after buying an additional 216,282 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,648,999,000 after buying an additional 308,731 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,388,761,000 after buying an additional 197,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.8 %

TSLA stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.02 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.35 and its 200-day moving average is $237.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.75.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

