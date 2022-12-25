Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $131.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.23 and a 200-day moving average of $119.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

