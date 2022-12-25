OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) vs. Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Financial Comparison

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) and Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares OmniAb and Syneos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniAb N/A N/A -3.50% Syneos Health 5.31% 14.01% 5.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.3% of OmniAb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Syneos Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Syneos Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

OmniAb has a beta of -1.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syneos Health has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OmniAb and Syneos Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniAb N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A Syneos Health $5.21 billion 0.71 $234.83 million $2.75 13.01

Syneos Health has higher revenue and earnings than OmniAb.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OmniAb and Syneos Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniAb 0 0 4 0 3.00 Syneos Health 0 7 3 0 2.30

OmniAb currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 187.92%. Syneos Health has a consensus price target of $54.10, suggesting a potential upside of 51.24%. Given OmniAb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OmniAb is more favorable than Syneos Health.

Summary

Syneos Health beats OmniAb on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTaur that features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc. provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development. This segment also provides individual services, including product development and regulatory consulting, project management, protocol development, investigational site recruitment, clinical monitoring, technology-enabled patient recruitment and engagement, clinical home health, clinical trial diversity, biometric, and regulatory affair services. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including deployment solutions, communications solutions, such as public relations, advertising, and medical communication services; and consulting services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

