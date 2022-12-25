OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Down to $1.18

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.15. OPKO Health shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 3,826 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

OPKO Health Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $880.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 75,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,831,694 shares in the company, valued at $350,162,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,750. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in OPKO Health by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624,866 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in OPKO Health by 848.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,129 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in OPKO Health by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in OPKO Health by 485.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,579,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,491 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

