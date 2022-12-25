Orexplore Technologies Limited (ASX:OXT) Insider Acquires A$41,526.40 in Stock

Orexplore Technologies Limited (ASX:OXT – Get Rating) insider Kent Swick bought 437,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$41,526.40 ($27,870.07).

Kent Swick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Orexplore Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, December 15th, Kent Swick bought 475,000 shares of Orexplore Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$45,125.00 ($30,285.23).

On Tuesday, November 29th, Kent Swick bought 508,680 shares of Orexplore Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$46,289.88 ($31,067.03).

On Thursday, November 10th, Kent Swick bought 205,589 shares of Orexplore Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$17,475.07 ($11,728.23).

On Tuesday, November 8th, Kent Swick purchased 1,050,000 shares of Orexplore Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$199,500.00 ($133,892.62).

Orexplore Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.94.

Orexplore Technologies Company Profile

Orexplore Technologies Limited engages in the mineral technology business in Australia and internationally. The company offers GeoCore X10, a transportable X-ray rock mass scanning technology that converts drill core samples into a three-dimensional data set, which provides a through the rock image of internal structures and textures, and elemental detections and density; and Orexplore Insight that organizes geological information from drill holes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orexplore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orexplore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.