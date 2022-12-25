Orin Green Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,143.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 110.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $89.23 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.58.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

