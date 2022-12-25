Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $4.00

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $3.89. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $49.03 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

