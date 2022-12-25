Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Holdings Decreased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Owens Corning by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 419,593 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 159,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.93.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock opened at $88.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 10.30%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

