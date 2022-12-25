Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.93.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $88.23 on Friday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.30%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

