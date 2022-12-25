PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Dave Justice Sells 2,186 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $57,950.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 402,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,663,196.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PagerDuty Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $26.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 38.11%. As a group, analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PagerDuty by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 388.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

