PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Dave Justice Sells 2,186 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $57,950.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 402,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,663,196.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
PagerDuty Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $26.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $38.75.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 38.11%. As a group, analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PagerDuty by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 388.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
