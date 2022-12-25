Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several analysts have commented on PZZA shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 1.8 %

Papa John’s International stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $510.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.17 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. Research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 91,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 27.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 21.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

