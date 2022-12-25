Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Evan Loh Sells 23,489 Shares

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) CEO Evan Loh sold 23,489 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $46,743.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evan Loh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Evan Loh sold 37,831 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $74,905.38.

On Friday, October 28th, Evan Loh sold 8,805 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $30,553.35.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PRTK stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,726,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 29,532 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 800,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 509,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

