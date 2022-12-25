Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Cut to $119.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.33. Paychex has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after acquiring an additional 642,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after buying an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after buying an additional 107,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.