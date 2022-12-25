Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Gap Down to $12.81

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.81, but opened at $12.50. Paysafe shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 372 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSFE has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paysafe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Paysafe Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

About Paysafe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Paysafe by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,448,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Paysafe by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,693,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paysafe by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,833,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after buying an additional 1,579,249 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,364,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Paysafe by 1,871.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,330,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,263,035 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

Featured Stories

