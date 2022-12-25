Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Gap Down to $12.81

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.81, but opened at $12.50. Paysafe shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 372 shares trading hands.
PSFE has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paysafe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.
Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.
