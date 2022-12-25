PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Gap Down to $49.32

Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.32, but opened at $47.74. PC Connection shares last traded at $47.74, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

PC Connection Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.70.

PC Connection Cuts Dividend

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $775.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $212,188.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,530,952.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $124,983.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,112,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,360,546.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $212,188.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,530,952.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,562. Corporate insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PC Connection by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in PC Connection in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PC Connection by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

