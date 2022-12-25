Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,278 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,742 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.5% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $25,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 227.2% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,848 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla Stock Down 1.8 %

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.27. The firm has a market cap of $388.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.02 and a 12-month high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.