Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $11.70 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $2,455,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 871,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,811,000 after buying an additional 106,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 399,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,425,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $131.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $385.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.63.
In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
