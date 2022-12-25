Peterson Wealth Management Buys 2,335 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peterson Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,012.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

GOOGL opened at $89.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

