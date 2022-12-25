PFG Advisors Invests $134,000 in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $1,455,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $1,288,000. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $1,027,000. Bonness Enterprises Inc. purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $390,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLN shares. Barclays raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Haleon Trading Up 1.3 %

Haleon Company Profile

Shares of HLN opened at $8.00 on Friday. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.