Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Gap Down to $6.10

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $5.92. Playa Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 1,027 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Playa Hotels & Resorts
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
Read More
