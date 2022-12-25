Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,935 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 785.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.68 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

