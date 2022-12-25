Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 537.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,800 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 480.1% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,980,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,400 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,615 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% in the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

NYSE DAL opened at $33.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

