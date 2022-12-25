Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,367 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

General Electric Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GE opened at $81.79 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $103.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day moving average is $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.24.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

