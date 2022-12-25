Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.61 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVOO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1,015.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $163.82 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $147.86 and a 52-week high of $193.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.71.

