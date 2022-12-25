Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.45 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,092 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 18.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after buying an additional 47,910 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 512,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 204,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.28.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.