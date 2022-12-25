Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after acquiring an additional 370,993 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,808,000 after acquiring an additional 162,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after acquiring an additional 160,389 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,634,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $189.48 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $191.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.