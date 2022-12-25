Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,548 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.08 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

