Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 33,329 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,329 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $67.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average of $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.77) to £118 ($143.34) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,343.11.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

