Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,770 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,626,729,000 after buying an additional 125,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after purchasing an additional 689,308 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Linde by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,376,207,000 after purchasing an additional 552,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $329.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.18 and a 200 day moving average of $299.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.35.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

