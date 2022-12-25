Private Trust Co. NA Acquires Shares of 432 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 432 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,410,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter worth approximately $70,330,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Amdocs by 10,324.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 552,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,004,000 after acquiring an additional 546,911 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter worth approximately $39,607,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 67.3% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,099,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 442,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DOX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $89.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $72.63 and a 1 year high of $91.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

