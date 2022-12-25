Private Trust Co. NA Invests $35,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 230 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6,918.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 37,915 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.09.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $161.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,926,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $93,196,414.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,750 shares of company stock valued at $29,824,703. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

