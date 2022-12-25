Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys 823 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 209.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.75.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.02 and a 1 year high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.