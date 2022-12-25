Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) and Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) Financial Contrast

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) and Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Provident Financial and Frederick County Bancorp (MD), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Financial currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.56%. Given Provident Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Provident Financial has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Provident Financial and Frederick County Bancorp (MD)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial $39.45 million 2.51 $9.09 million $1.16 11.87 Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 3.11 $2.96 million N/A N/A

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.2% of Provident Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Provident Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Provident Financial pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial and Frederick County Bancorp (MD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial 21.01% 6.64% 0.71% Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 11.41% N/A N/A

Summary

Provident Financial beats Frederick County Bancorp (MD) on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans. It also offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. The company operates through 12 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and one full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

