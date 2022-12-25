Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Shares Gap Down to $10.12

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.12, but opened at $9.84. Qualtrics International shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 357 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on XM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $377.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.55 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Qualtrics International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,028 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $2,581,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Qualtrics International by 291.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Qualtrics International by 290.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

