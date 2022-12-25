Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,088 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Realty Income by 63.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.75. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

