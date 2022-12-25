Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Lessened by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $64.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average is $65.75. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2485 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on O shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

