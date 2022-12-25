Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.31.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Redfin to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Redfin to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $38,735.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 209,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,527.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $38,735.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 209,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,527.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin
Redfin Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ RDFN opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.85. Redfin has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $40.50.
Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. On average, analysts predict that Redfin will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Redfin Company Profile
Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redfin (RDFN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.