Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Redfin to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Redfin to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get Redfin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $38,735.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 209,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,527.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $38,735.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 209,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,527.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Redfin Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Redfin by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. HST Ventures LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 750,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 275,506 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Redfin by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 177,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC grew its position in Redfin by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.85. Redfin has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. On average, analysts predict that Redfin will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.